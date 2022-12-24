SEAL Team season 7 renewal: More hope before the holidays

If you have been following along at the site for a while, you know our feelings in regards to a potential SEAL Team season 7 renewal. They aren’t all that different from a lot of the thoughts that all of you have: We want it! How can we not? Season 6 ended in such a compelling way that makes us wonder all sorts of big questions when it comes to the future of Bravo Team.

As of right now, unfortunately the folks over at Paramount+ have not said too much when it comes to the future — yet, we do still continue to have a certain degree of hope. After all, the streaming service is still promoting the show online!

If you head over to the link here, for example, then you can see a new video interview featuring star and executive producer David Boreanaz. Meanwhile, there is also another new video over on the official Twitter account for the show. We recognize that these may just be small things, but continued promotion does make us think that Paramount does like what they have in terms of SEAL Team as an asset. They would like to have it back, most likely, and it all comes down to negotiations and financials — the stuff that is never altogether exciting to write about.

So will we get some more news on the show’s future soon? We tend to think that by the end of the winter, it’s likely that something will be announced. It is important that it is, mostly from the vantage point of ensuring that the series can stay on the same exact time-frame that it was on for season 6. We know that there are also questions out there about a movie given some pas announcements, but we’re in a spot where we are really just taking things one potential project at a time.

