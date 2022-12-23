Riverdale season 7, Nancy Drew season 4’s premiere date mystery

Are you very much eager to snag a Riverdale season 7 premiere date at The CW? What about Nancy Drew season 4? Either way, we more than understand, as the future of these two shows remain the network’s biggest question mark at present.

Let’s just frame this in the following way. So far, the network has revealed the start dates for several other midseason shows, whether it be The Flash, Superman & Lois, and even the new comic-book show Gotham Knights. However, they have yet to indicate anything on the other two aforementioned series, which is strange given 1) their passionate fan followings and 2) the fact that both of them are entering their final seasons. Wouldn’t you want to throw even more attention their way as a result of this?

Of course, we do very much believe there is some sort of method to the madness here, even if that is not altogether clear at first glance. What we are looking at here is, most likely, a situation where these two shows are not going to be premiering until we get around to the middle of March or later. Otherwise, we would’ve had more info at this point! This could also mean that they end up airing into the summer.

In the long-term, we do tend to wonder if The CW under its new ownership is going to be so keen on having their series air past May sweeps. Yet, they may not care as much for these two shows, which they don’t have anywhere near the investment in when it comes to their long-term future. At this point, airing these shows is just about allowing the metaphorical plane to land and viewers getting some sort of proper ending.

