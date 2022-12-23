1923 season 1 episode 2: What could remaining schedule be?

Are you ready to see 1923 season 1 episode 2 arrive on Paramount+? We certainly don’t blame you, but a little more patience will be required. We already know that the Yellowstone prequel will not be back until January 1, and it does at least look like that installment will air both on the streaming service and the actual Paramount Network.

So what will the rest of the schedule look like beyond this? We do at least think there are a few worthy things to get further into in this piece…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

On paper, it would make sense for us to get a new installment of the Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series a week. After all, why wouldn’t the streaming service do that? Well, the only answer that we can offer is that sometimes, there are hiatuses that are hard to predict. We saw this with 1883, where it needed more time to be completed in post-production and because of that, there were some impromptu delays.

If we do actually get a new episode of 1923 every week, the earliest that we could expect the show to end is February 12. However, there is also one problem with that: This is Super Bowl Sunday. Is Paramount+ really going to end the season against the biggest sporting event of the year? We have a hard time thinking that this is in the cards.

Quick reminder: 1923 season 1 is only going to run for eight episodes. There is already a season 2 renewal, so you don’t have to worry about that part of things. Instead, just focus all of your energy into what could be coming down the road at Dutton Ranch.

Related – Be sure to also check out some of the latest insight when it comes to Yellowstone and what the future could be there

What are you the most excited for when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 2, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







