Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: New Starz tease

Are we getting closer to a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date? Absolutely it feels like it, and there is substantial evidence!

So what is the best place to start right now? Well, remember this: Earlier today, Starz unveiled that Outlander is coming this summer. They didn’t announce a premiere date for it, but the fact they’re starting to tease out summer releases may mean we get something for the Joseph Sikora series in the future. Mind you, we’re not expecting an exact date … but we’re going to be happy to take whatever it is they decide to give us.

Another interesting tease? The fact that Starz has put out a reminder that season 2 is coming, which you can see over at Sikora’s Instagram. Unlike the Outlander announcement we mentioned earlier, there is no approximate date announced here; also, there’s not a lot of new footage. That doesn’t matter for now; this is all the network and its leading man reminding you that something more is coming. This show is likely on the pipeline for the first half of 2023, so we just have to wait and see when more details come out. (We’ve already said that late May or June feels most likely based on the schedule for Power Book II: Ghost.

What we expect for season 2

It really starts with Tommy on a warpath, doing whatever he can to avenge the death of Liliana … even though he may not all the finer details about how things went down. He’s going to pivot when it comes to running his own empire in Chicago and it’s not going to be easy. Remember, there could be new threats!

Also, remember that Power veteran Gary Lennon is serving as the season 2 showrunner, and he knows the Tommy character as well as anybody. This should pave the way for great stuff.

When do you think we will see Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere on Starz?

