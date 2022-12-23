Wednesday season 2 renewal hopes: How long could it last?

As so many of you already know at this point, we are eagerly awaiting a Wednesday season 2 renewal over at Netflix. Is it in so many ways inevitable? Sure, but we’d also like to get more news on it sooner rather than later.

So while we ensure some sort of official announcement, what we can at least offer you right now is rather simple: More evidence that the show’s own producers would like to keep it going for a rather long time. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what EP Al Gough had to say on the subject:

… [The] beauty of television is you could go on for many seasons, which we’ve done before. What’s also fun is the more you go, the world and the stories kind of reveal themselves. So, it’s actually something that we enjoy doing, and you also have that special relationship with an audience when they’re invested in these characters over a period of years. So, we’d like it to go on for as long as it can.

We recognize already that Netflix is not the sort of streaming service that tends to allow its shows to have an altogether long life most of the time. However, it feels already like we should be viewing the Jenna Ortega series as an exception rather than the rule. It is so successful already that we’re not thinking too much about whether or not some sort of quick cancellation coming around the bend. The biggest thing that a show like Wednesday can hope for is that in the end, it gets the chance to control its own destiny as opposed to allowing someone else to do it for them.

Odds are, we won’t get a season 2 renewal this year — but that has more to do with negotiations than anything that is a serious cause for concern.

