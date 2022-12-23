Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Any case for June?

Is there a chance at all that we could see Virgin River season 5 premiere in June 2023? It may be atypical for this show to do that, but it is something that merits a larger investigation now.

So what are the merits to Netflix going ahead and giving us Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast a month sooner than expected? The biggest one is that it gives them more viewers a little bit faster. We know that this season is already done with production, so why keep us all waiting at this point? What do the powers-that-be really gain from that? The biggest incentive for them to wait until July is in the event they don’t have any big shows that month and this is something to throw on the lineup.

However, what if they did decide to premiere some other big stuff in July? We know that The Witcher season 3 is coming around that time and if it airs them, it allows them better opportunities to shift things around for Virgin River. Shifting the show forward that extra month would be a thank-you of sorts to the fans, who have stuck with this story over the past several years and allowed the audience to grow exponentially over time. There is never any guarantee that a show is going to be a hit when it launches, especially on a streaming service in Netflix that is so competitive.

With this in mind, we tend to think that everyone at the streamer has to be thrilled beyond belief with the overall performance of the past four seasons. Even if we don’t get season 5 earlier than expected, we do still wonder if there’s going to be a renewal for season 6 that is announced in advance. Why not give fans something more to look forward to?

(Of course, we’d advocate for us getting something more on that subject today as a Christmas treat, but that feels unlikely.)

