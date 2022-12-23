Call the Midwife season 12 spoilers: Who is Sister Veronica?

We know that the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is airing this weekend but, for the sake of this article, we’re looking ahead. The twelfth season is premiering on BBC One on New Year’s Day and on PBS this coming March, and there will be change coming to Nonnatus! That has been a recurring theme of the show through the entirety of its run, but the change this time around is coming in the form of a new face in Sister Veronica.

So who is she, and what does she bring to the table? The character, played by Rebecca Gethings, is going to be a huge part of the upcoming batch of episodes. She has a unique history in that she previously worked in Hong Kong as a midwife, and she has a great deal of experience that makes her stand out from the rest of the pack.

With that being said, Gethings notes to the Radio Times that “she doesn’t really read social situations the same as other people. But she means very well … She puts her foot in it a lot and she ruffles feathers. But she always does it for good. But she’s not shy and retiring. She doesn’t wait to be invited in. She just kind of bustles in and gets going because in terms of her ministry, she’s not worth anything unless she’s making a change.”

Sound interesting? We think we’ll come to root for her over time, but it’s also understandable that a character like her can be a good foil here and there to everyone else in this world. We’re excited to see what happens! The same, of course, goes for all the other characters who we’ve come to know and love over the years.

