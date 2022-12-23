The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Narrowing it down

Is there a chance that Apple TV+ will narrow down The Morning Show season 3’s premiere date prior to it officially being revealed? As we inch closer and closer to its return, we certainly think this is a worthy topic to think about a little bit.

First and foremost, though, let’s get into what we do know about the upcoming batch of episodes. First and foremost, filming has been going on for a rather long time already. If you’ve been wondering about that part of things, don’t. The show has made substantial progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Episodes will need to be edited, and the aforementioned streaming service is going to need to figure out the best time to get the series back on the air.

In the end, these are the reasons why it would benefit Apple TV+ to give us an approximate premiere date far in advance to help ease the wait a little bit.

Will they? That’s an entirely different story, given that it’s not something they’ve tended to do with some of their shows as of late. For example, they have not done this at all with Ted Lasso despite being one of the best candidates out there for this very thing. Should they consider it? Yes, mostly to keep us from going crazy.

When will we get new episodes?

Based on the evidence we’ve got at the moment, the earliest we would expect them is at some point in the late spring … but there’s a chance it could be later than that. Our early thinking is that we’ll get the third season in the summer, and that could set the stage for another big Apple TV+ show in the fall in Severance.

Is there anything that you are especially excited for when it comes to The Morning Show season 3?

