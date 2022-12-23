Outlander season 7 premiere date: Will Starz narrow it down?

Could we start to get some more specifics when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date? Certainly, it would be nice.

Of course, the ideal would be that the network would want to hand over a specific start date for the new season sooner rather than later — but there’s no guarantee of that. Given that we’re so close to the holidays at this point, the only hope we really have is that the cast could reveal something in a pre-taped video on Christmas.

So is there a chance that, at the very least, Starz will come out and give an approximate date for the show’s return — or even a premiere month? It is a nice thing to think about, but it’s really not something altogether likely just because the network doesn’t tend to operate in that way. They’ve never really been one to announce specific months for most of their shows; instead, they’ll just get the exact date out there when they are good and ready.

So when will it be here? The earliest we’d expect it at this point is late March or April, and we are basing that primarily on the dates that they have revealed so far. If they went back and announced something for February / early March now, it’d be a little bit strange since Power Book II: Ghost is coming back in the middle of the month. Sure, not everything in the world of network programming always makes sense, but we like to think that some things do!

Ultimately, we think any point in the spring is the best approximate date that we can give, and we are saying this with the assumption that Starz is going to split the story up into batches. They did this the last time that the show had a season this long; also, most cable networks do for anything longer than 13 episodes. Just look at the final seasons of Breaking Bad and Mad Men for further evidence. Or, what AMC did for almost all of The Walking Dead’s run.

What are you hoping to see when it comes to an Outlander season 7 premiere date?

