Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 1 January plans

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that the Max Thieriot drama has been on hiatus as of late — is that about to change?

Well, we wish we had some better news to share at the moment — alas, we do not. There is no new episode tonight, with the reason being that we’re so close to the Christmas holiday! The network routinely takes the final weeks of the year off, knowing that they stand to hurt their ratings otherwise. The plan is for Fire Country, plus the other Friday-night shows on the network, to come back on January 6. There’s going to be a lot of good stuff ahead across the board, in particular the aftermath to that huge cliffhanger we got at the end of episode 8.

Could Bode actually die? We have a hard time thinking that this show would realistically kill off its lead. However, there are some other ways there could be high stakes within this story and we’re interested to see what the writers do.

For more insight, just go ahead and check out the synopsis for not just episode 9 on January 6, but the one that airs after the fact.

Season 1 episode 9, “No Good Deed” – An internal investigation is launched after a difficult rescue went awry and a life was lost, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 10, “Get Your Hopes Up” – A box truck crashes into the station, causing a power outage and triggering a dangerous fire. Meanwhile, Sharon and Bode’s ex-girlfriend, Cara (Sabina Gadecki), face multiple medical emergencies, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There’s more great stuff coming in January for this show, including an episode after the AFC title game! Let’s just say there are plenty of reasons to think that this series could be around for a rather long time.

