Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: The likely months

When could we be getting a Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date over at Prime Video? We’re days removed from the season 3 launch and at this point, we’re that a lot of you are firmly caught up. With that, you know that the door was left very-much open for another big mission — if you didn’t know, that mission has already been filmed!

With this very thing in mind, what we’re here to do at this point is pose a very specific question: When are you the most likely to see the John Krasinski show back? Note that this is less about what we want personally (obviously, it’d be great to have it ASAP), and more about what we think the powers-that-be are going to do. They’re going to give season 3 some time to breathe before announcing season 4 … but here are the months that make the most sense for now.

November – Given that the fourth is already filmed, there’s an easy case to be made for the streaming service putting the show out at this point. The big question here is whether or not they would. After all, they’ve always gone more than a year between seasons, but habits can be broken here and there, right?

December – Given that this is what we got this year, we tend to think this makes the most sense. It’s just a way to give the streamer a high-octane show around the holidays, a time that people will be off work and more than willing to check it out.

January – Why would they wait until early 2024 to give us this show? The simplest answer we can offer is that sometimes, networks and streaming services wait longer than you’d want. At the end of the day, it’s about what makes sense for them internally more so than what we would hope to see on the outside.

What month do you think works the best when it comes to a Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date?

