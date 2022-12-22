The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Worst-case scenario?

The Wheel of Time season 2 is coming in 2023 — at this point, there is no denying that. Filming has been done for such a long time already, and the promotion that is already out there for the fantasy epic suggests that something big is coming.

Of course, the big question to think about with that in mind is simply a matter of when. How long are the folks at Prime Video going to make us wait for some further insight here? In a perfect world, obviously we’d have some other insight as soon as humanly possible.

The most realistic scenario right now is that we see season 2 come out in either March or in April, following the return of Carnival Row — which already has an announced return date. The worst-case scenario, at least in our mind, would be a start in either May or June. The only reason we could see the Amazon company choosing that point is if they don’t have any other top-tier programming for that period and they are trying to stretch it out. Given that there’s already work being done in regards to season 3, we don’t foresee them having to wait so long for season 2 because of something related to that.

In the end, we do think that viewers are going to show up for season 2 no matter when it comes back — we just hope that in conjunction with promoting that, there will also be some more buzz and discussions in regards to season 1. We think the best thing for this show would be for it to continue to garner and generate some attention. After all, we want it to have a long life! Also, with this and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video has a chance to be a go-to place for fantasy.

