Heels season 2 premiere date: The best companion show

When it comes to choosing a Heels season 2 premiere date at Starz, we’re sure there are several things the network is considering. They want to figure out the best time to hype up the show for sure, and a lot of that goes to one other question: What’s the best series to pair it with?

Even in an era where DVR viewing and streaming dominant, we do think that being on the air alongside another compatible show matters. There are still viewers out there who prefer linear TV, and are inclined to give a show a chance that airs after one they already watch. Meanwhile, for streamers there’s a chance to recruit them with the occasional advertisement before they dive into another show. Starz is known for doing this already and it’s smart.

So what is the best companion out there for Heels? We actually would have made a case for BMF, but we are getting increasingly pessimistic that this is going to happen. Starz has already announced premiere dates through mid-March, and there’s still nothing for the wrestling drama. That does make us a little less confident that we’ll be seeing it in the next few months. (They could surprise us, and honestly we wouldn’t be mad.)

The most exciting prospect to us, with the earlier news in mind, is that we get a premiere date around March 24 for Heels. This would allow the show to be alongside another series in Power Book II: Ghost that could at least have some viewer crossover. Also, it’s a big hit! Just from the vantage point of playing the odds, you want Stephen Amell and the rest of the cast to be paired with a show already getting a lot of viewers. After all, we know it deserves SO much more than the audience it is currently getting.

Related – Be sure to score some further news on Heels, including what else may lie ahead down the road

What do you think could be the perfect companion show for Heels season 2 on Starz?

Share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







