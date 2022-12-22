Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Repeating history?

Why do we not have a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date as of yet? This feels like such an easy question to ponder over, especially since production has been done for a little bit now and we’ve already learned it for Power Book II: Ghost.

If we were to take a stab at the correct answer here, it’s that we only recently learned the premiere date for Ghost and since the Joseph Sikora series won’t premiere until months later, the folks at Starz don’t feel a need to rush. This is understandable, but what we’d propose in this article is they at least consider repeating a move that we saw in season 1 — at least when it comes to how they air the premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

If you think back to earlier this year, perhaps you will remember that the network premiered season 1 of Force the same night that Power Book II: Ghost concluded its second season. This was a way to clearly drum up interest in the new show, and also make sure that viewers stayed engaged. It was smart! It helped the Tommy Egan spin-off hit the ground running, and we do think there’s something to be said for doing this again.

What would this mean in terms of a premiere date? It could enable Force to premiere in late May, and this could also be useful if there is any sort of crossover component here. We do think there’s potential to pull something like this, especially since the end of season 1 did feature a few scattered tie-ins to the larger universe. We don’t necessarily think that Starz would force the issue, but they’d welcome the opportunity (and the publicity that came with it) if something organic came along.

The only reason not to do this is if the network wants to ensure people stay subscribed for as long as possible, but do you really need to be worried about one week? That’s the only time from subscribers you’re losing if you are the Power Book IV: Force premiere the same day that Ghost ends.

Related – Want to snag some other news right now on Power Book IV: Force?

When do you think we are going to see Power Book IV: Force season 2 air at Starz?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also stay tuned! We’ve got a lot of other good stuff coming. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







