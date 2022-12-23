Hightown season 3 premiere date: The right companion?

As we get ourselves closer to an eventual Hightown season 3 premiere date at Starz, there are plenty of things to think about. Take, for example, what the network is thinking about when it comes to pairing the Monica Raymund show with something else.

Does this sort of thing really matter in 2023, when the series will return? You can argue no, given that so few people watch television live anymore, especially when it comes to premium-cable networks and streaming services. There are a legion of people who will just subscribe for Hightown and watch it independently of everything else on the air.

However, we do think that there’s also another contingent of people out there who the show could reach, depending on what else is on the lineup. First and foremost, you do have the legion of people still watching live; if there is a show they like airing beforehand, maybe they’ll stick around to try it out. Or, maybe they’re viewing said show they like on the app, and they see an advertisement or two and decide to give Hightown a try. This is why pairings are important, and you want to get some good synergy.

One thing we do feel is that it’s somewhat of a mistake to think that one hit is better than another as a companion to this show. Would it perform better alongside Power Book II: Ghost premiering this March, or the upcoming seventh season of Outlander? Herein lies the mystery, but what we do feel confident in saying is that season 3 should be paired with one of the two. This is a show with a smaller audience, and it can benefit the most from airing next to a big hit. That gives it the best chance of acquiring viewers and if you are reading this article, you probably agree that it deserves every possibly eyeball that it can get. This is why we’re okay with having to wait a while for new episodes, even though production’s been done for a good while now.

For now, we think a spring / summer premiere date feels likely; let’s hope Starz steps up to the plate here.

