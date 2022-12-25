Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Big January news!

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Given that we’ve been on hiatus as of late, it makes sense to be a little itchy for something more.

As for whether or not we’re going to get more, of course, that’s a totally different story. There is no installment tonight on the aforementioned network, and the reasoning for it feels pretty darn clear at this point: It’s Christmas Day! This is just not the time of year where networks are going to be a lot of shows on the air. They’d prefer to wait until more viewers are home and for the Chris O’Donnell — LL Cool J series, that means waiting until January, January 8.

Luckily, we do know that there is some great stuff coming up in this franchise — to be specific, we’re talking about three new episodes in the span of just a week! To get more insight on all of those (including the crossover airing on a special day), check out the synopses below…

Season 14 episode 9, “Blood Bank” – When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they’re shocked to learn who owns the boat, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 8 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 14 episode 10 (part 3 of the crossover), “A Long Time Coming” – Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Season 14 episode 11, “Best Seller” – When Sam’s friend Tom Olsen finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past, the NCIS team must find out who is after him, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Remember that in general, there could be a lot of tiny breaks through the first couple of months for this show — blame football and awards shows for that.

