NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9: New ‘Blood Bank’ scoop!

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 is set to arrive on CBS come Sunday, January 8 — thanks to the crossover being pushed back a week to Jan. 9, it is now the first episode to air in the calendar year.

So what will make this episode stand out? There may or may not be any long-term storylines that you see play out in “Blood Bank,” but we’re at least pleased to note that Arkady will be a part of this story. Isn’t that always something to celebrate? We tend to think so!

To better prepare you, check out the newly-released NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 synopsis below with further scoop on what is next:

“Blood Bank” – When NCIS investigates a shootout on a boat in which a rare cultural artifact is stolen, they’re shocked to learn who owns the boat, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 8 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we recognize that there are a few plotlines we want information on at some point this season. It’s certainly essential that Callen tracks down Hetty, and we absolutely want that to happen before he and Anna get married. (We also, of course, want more updates on that eventually!) There are also some foes out there that could come back at any point — we’re still waiting for the return of Kessler, who is about as despicable a person as you are going to find. Until he comes back, we tend to think that Kensi and Deeks are going to continue to look over their shoulders.

Be prepared, in general, for a lot of NCIS: LA in a short period of time. In addition to episode 9 and then the crossover 24 hours later, there is also an installment scheduled on Sunday, January 15.

