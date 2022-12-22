I Hate Suzie season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following the launch of the three-episode second season today, could you see an I Hate Suzie season 3 down the road? Is there a chance for that to happen?

The first thing that we should do is familiarize some of you with the British – Billie Piper series, if you are not aware of it already. The season 2 logline below does a pretty good job of offering some insight:

Child star turned actress Suzie Pickles (Billie Piper) has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on “Dance Crazee,” a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public. Battling ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) with the help of best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad), Suzie must try to keep life as stable as possible for her young son Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws), all whilst staying on ‘Dance Crazee’ long enough to finance her new role as single mom and ex-wife. In this three-part anti-Christmas Christmas special, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Will she win the hearts of the British public? And restore her reputation? And at what cost?

Now, let’s get a little bit into the future here — this show is refreshing insofar as its content goes, as it has that perfect mixture of comedy and drama. Also, we know that Piper has an enormous following that stems from her days on Doctor Who. There is always going to be a desire to get more of her on the small screen.

As of this writing, we’ve yet to hear anything about a third installment of the series, but never say never! British shows often run on their own schedule and are creative-based, so we should just be patient for the time being. Our biggest concern is mostly that its US home in HBO Max has cut a ton of content over the past several months, so it is a little unpredictable what they will do with many of their shows.

