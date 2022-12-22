Moon Knight season 2 renewal: Is news coming in 2023?

Are we going to be getting some sort of news regarding a Moon Knight season 2 in 2023? At present, this remains a huge Disney+ question mark.

In the end, there is so much that the streaming service has to consider here. Do they want another season? We lean towards yes. While Marvel Cinematic Universe shows tend to be rather expensive, at the same time there’s so much passion within the fandom for them. This in particular is such a unique series with a fantastic character, and there are so many creative opportunities that could be explored. Moon Knight did not cross over with any other properties in season 1, and that allows Disney+ the opportunity to bring it back at any time without concerns over larger continuity.

We know that there have at least been discussions about another season and eventually, we remain hopeful that it will happen. Some rumors about season 2 (started on social media earlier this year) seemed to be a tad too optimistic; the only thing we can say is that everyone involved is trying to figure out the best way to do it.

With the way that season 1 ended (hey, another persona!), it’s hard to imagine Disney or Marvel leaving Moon Knight the character behind forever. Even if he doesn’t get a proper season 2 (which we prefer), we at the very least hope that we see Oscar Isaac turn up in some other project. Hey, it’s very-well possible that he’s already filmed something! If there is one thing that is clear at the moment about the MCU, it is that they love their super-secret cameos and they try to hide them for as long as possible.

We’ll admit our bias here — we love Moon Knight. This is one of our favorite comic-book characters and was even before the show. We just don’t want him to fade into the background. This is why, at least for now, we tend to think there’s more than a 50% chance something else gets confirmed in the new year.

