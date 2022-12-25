The Witcher: Blood Origin season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big launch of season 1 this weekend on Netflix, what can we say about The Witcher: Blood Origin season 2? Is there any reason for hope?

Before we dive too far into anything here, let’s just go ahead and note this: From the start, the idea was that this was meant to be a limited series. That is out it was set up, and the streaming service already has the flagship show that they can continue for years on end. With this in mind, we are moving forward with the expectation that there probably won’t be anything more with these particular characters.

Can we say that with 100% certainty? Well, it’s hard. The Witcher: Blood Origin may not continue in the same exact form as what we see in season 1, but you never know what the future could hold! There are so many examples of “limited series” getting renewed and finding a way to continue. Take, for example, Big Little Lies or The Winner. Heck, we don’t think that Squid Game was originally conceived as anything more than a story with a beginning, middle, and end. There was potential for it to continue and it is, but a lot of times plans and ideas can change after you see viewer totals.

When it comes to The Witcher proper, we already know that there’s going to be a third and fourth season of that. The third season has already been filmed, and it appears as though the plan is for it to arrive in the summer. Absolutely we know that plans can change, so this is something that we’re going to keep our eyes peeled for down the road.

