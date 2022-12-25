The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Our current hopes at Netflix

Given that today marks the premiere of The Witcher: Blood Origin, who not discuss season 3 of the original show for a moment?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off with what we already know for certain: The Henry Cavill show is absolutely coming back for more, and the entire season has already been filmed! That’s at least something that you don’t have to worry about at present. It is, however, going to be Henry’s final one as Geralt. There have been all sorts of rumors and suggestions as to why that is, but nothing has been actually confirmed on that. Someday, he may choose to speak out; we’ll leave that up to him. The show has already been greenlit for a season 4, with Liam Hemsworth stepping in to the Geralt role.

Earlier this fall, Netflix did confirm that season 3 will be premiering in the summer of 2023, but they have not said more than that at present. From our vantage point, a July or August start makes the most sense. We do think that they are going to want to space out the show and Blood Origin, so that will be a factor. This also gives the producers enough time to edit all of the episodes and insert the proper visual effects.

Also, remember that this is a window that Netflix could need some of their top-tier programs. Squid Game and Stranger Things will not be back until 2024 at the earliest, and we tend to think that this is also when Wednesday could come back for more. They have Bridgerton season 3 coming down the road, but we tend to think they could save that for later in the summer or early fall. The fifth season of Virgin River will also be summer, but it’s a totally different audience and we think it’s locked firmly into the first few weeks of July.

