The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Is 2023 impossible?

Can we officially rule out 2023 as a premiere date window for The White Lotus season 3? “Officially” may be too strong a word, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that the Mike White anthology series will be back in time to tell more stories.

Want some more evidence? Well, earlier this week HBO and HBO Max put together a featurette highlighting some of the big shows that are coming over the next year. This is a video that teased a number of fantastic programs including Perry Mason, The Gilded Age, Succession, True Detective, and The Last of Us. However, there is nothing in here regarding The White Lotus at all.

So what gives? Well, we should note that the shows featured in this featurette were ones that have already filmed some footage for upcoming seasons, and that has not happened in the case of the anthology. We don’t even know the official setting yet, let alone when production is going to start! The door could theoretically be open still for the end of next year, but that would take a really fast turnaround and as of right now, we don’t get the sense that this is something that the network is looking to do. They would rather allow White the time to come up with the perfect story and assemble the best cast.

We’ll still go with what has been our theory on season 3 for a while: We’ll get it in the first half of 2024, where it is going to be a part of an incredible run that includes the likes of House of the Dragon and the third season of Euphoria. These are three really big hits and it could be one of the most successful stretches we’ve seen HBO have in a good while.

