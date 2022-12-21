The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: HBO teases it further

Rest assured, HBO absolutely wants you excited to see The Gilded Age season 2 down the road — so are they eager enough to share a premiere date?

Ultimately, we wish that answer was “yes,” but that’s not exactly what the network is doing today. Instead, they have released a new sizzle reel that showcases a number of their upcoming releases, and that includes the next chapter of the period drama. What do we see in there? A small clip of George Russell (played by Morgan Spector) noting that they can’t back down; if they do, the family could risk everything that they have worked so hard to build. (Entering season 2, we expect the Russell family to have as much wealth and success as ever; this show is about a period of time where wealth was on the rise, putting it in contrast to Julian Fellowes’ other work in Downton Abbey.)

Insofar as premiere date details go, the only thing that this teaser does is confirm further that new episodes are coming in 2023. This is, of course, something that has been well-known for a good while now, even if we wish that there was something more that we had to share in regards to that. Given that Perry Mason season 2 is premiering on Monday nights come March, the most reasonable bet we can offer is that more than likely, you are going to see The Gilded Age return at some point in May or June. This is later in the year than when season 1 started up, but it’s not altogether unusual for shows to premiere 14-16 months after their most recent season these days.

For now, we just hope that there is a firm premiere date announcement that comes out in the late winter or spring, just as a better means of setting the stage.

If you want to see the tiny snippet of season 4 footage for yourself, just go ahead and visit the link here.

