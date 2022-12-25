The Good Doctor season 7 renewal: The current state of things

Is there a good reason to hope for The Good Doctor season 7 to happen at ABC? If nothing else, this is a fantastic thing to dive into at this point. The Freddie Highmore series has a dedicated audience and it is one of the most-watched shows all over the globe. Yet, we’re also well-aware that this is not a guarantee of anything down the road.

So where do things stand at the moment? We should note here, first and foremost, that no official renewal has been announced as of yet. Do we think that this will change in the coming months? More than likely. The fact that there is a potential spin-off in development titled The Good Lawyer is a good bit of evidence that we’re going to be getting more of the flagship show and while the live ratings are not what they once were, you can make the same case about the vast majority of series on the air right now. This is just a climate where most people are streaming or watching after the fact as opposed to doing it live.

For the time being, we’re willing to wager that the future of The Good Doctor really comes down to just a couple of things: The stories that the writers have to tell, and then the interest that Highmore has in continuing to play Dr. Shaun Murphy. He’s a really versatile actor who is more than capable of doing some other things, but he seems to be happy for now continuing to play this role.

With the way that network schedules tend to work, we should know around the time this season ends whether or not a season 7 will be coming on the other side. There’s a chance we even learn more that! A lot could come down to talks between ABC and studio Sony, since there are a lot of metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off.

