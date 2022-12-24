Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We just had a Christmas episode, but could one air on Christmas Eve?

In a way, you could say that there is a bizarre case for something like this, given that a lot of people are going to be home and the viewership for such an episode could be pretty high, especially after parents put their kids to bed. However, it’s not something that is going to happen, and there are a handful of different reasons for that.

First things first, remember for a moment here that Saturday Night Live is a pretty intense show for the cast and crew who are on it. There are dozens of hours that go into writing and rehearsing some of the sketches in a short period of time. In order for there to be a new episode on Christmas Eve, the team would have to spend the whole week preparing. Clearly, that’s not something anyone wanted to do, especially after the past few weeks gave us new episodes. We feel pretty lucky, in the end, to have as much as we do here!

Let’s now tilt things over to when we can expect the show to come back: January. There is no particular return date yet, but there also doesn’t need to be. This is a show that tends to have a fairly loose schedule, and we tend to think that there will be one or two episodes in January leading into a nice run in February — that is sweeps, which is one of the most important times of the year for any broadcast network.

So who could be the next host? We tend to think that one contender here could very well be someone from Oscar season, much like we got Austin Butler for the last episode of the calendar year. We also do think we’ll see an alumni at some point, but we tend to think that will be a more noteworthy show like one in February or May.

