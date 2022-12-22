1923 season 1 episode 2: Will it air on Paramount Network?

Are you going to have a chance to see 1923 season 1 episode 2 on the Paramount Network? We certainly think there’s going to be an eagerness for it, especially for viewers who have yet to sign up for the streaming service.

If you are one of them, let’s just say that we come bearing some really great news at the moment — you are going to have a chance to see episode 2 on the actual network! While the start time is to be determined, this episode (titled “Nature’s Empty Throne”) is going to come on following Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 on January 1, which is being billed by the network as the midseason finale. Clearly, Paramount thinks that this is the best opportunity to ensure that they retain viewers for a long period of time and we understand that logic entirely.

Go get a few more details about what makes 1923 season 1 episode 2 special, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Jacob and the Yellowstone cowboys save one of their own before deciding their next move. Teonna continues to endure at the hands of Sister Mary. Cara and Emma discuss Elizabeth and Jack. Alexandra makes a bold decision.

One of the big questions that we have upon reading this is where some of the stories are going. Take, for example, that of Sister Mary and Teonna — it is important that it’s here given that these sort of terrible things did transpire at that time. However, how much will it connect to everything else?

What the show does have the luxury of right now is a season 2 renewal, which gives them perhaps a little more freedom and flexibility than they would get otherwise. They don’t have to be as confirmed over whether or not they have to rush to tell all of these plots in some quick fashion; there will be a chance for more on the other side.

