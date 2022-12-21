Following today’s all-important episode, do you want to get the Sistas season 5 episode 12 return date at BET, or some other news on the future? Just like you would imagine, there is so much worth breaking down within this piece!

The first thing to get to here is rather simple: There isn’t a new episode next week. Should anyone be altogether shocked by this? You really shouldn’t be. Like many other networks out there, BET is looking to protect what they feel is a super-valuable asset — they do not want to run the risk that Sistas loses some steam by airing an episode between Christmas and New Year’s. That is why the plan, at least per the Futon Critic, is to bring the series back on Wednesday, January 4.

All things considered, that’s really not to bad of a break! It simply gives all of us a chance to take a deep breath, refocus, and maybe re-watch old episodes or catch up. We know that this show films so many episodes a year that it can get rather easy to fall behind.

Beyond what is coming up in terms of the story, there is absolutely another big question coming here, as well: Are we going to be getting a season 6 down the road? It’s certainly something that a lot of people will want, even though there is no official news at present. For now, it is mostly easy to be optimistic just due to the fact that BET has shown a lot of faith in this series so far; also, its fans are among the most loyal that you are going to see across the entire world of TV. They’ve stuck with the show through thick and thin already, so why leave at this point?

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Sistas right now

What are you looking forward to seeing on Sistas season 5 episode 12 when the show returns to BET?

Share some of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BET.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







