Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The longest wait yet?

How long are we going to be stuck waiting to see the eventual Cobra Kai season 6 premiere at Netflix? This is a question we understand a ton of people having at this point, and for good reason. It’s been over three months now since the premiere of season 5 and even still, there is no news on the future — you better believe that this is frustrating!

We’ve already discussed in the past why we haven’t received a formal season 6 renewal and by and large, the reasoning for it seems procedural / financial in nature. We’re not going to spend a whole lot of time worrying about that. The cast and crew do still seem to love the show enough to routinely visit fan conventions, and that’s enough to make us think that we don’t have to be worried about the future on their end.

The real problem, at least for now, is trying to pinpoint a start date for a series that hasn’t started filming yet — especially for a streaming service in Netflix that tends to have all of their episodes arrive at once. The longer we go without a renewal, the more unlikely it feels that we will get season 6 next year. If nothing else, we certainly don’t think we will see it in September.

Are we facing the longest hiatus in the history of the show? We do have a little bit of pause when it comes to saying that, mostly because there was a wait of a good 19 months between the end of season 2 on YouTube and the start of season 3 on Netflix. We’d be shocked if we’re left with that long of a break. Even if we’re stuck waiting until January or February 2024, that is around 16 or 17 months at the end of the day. Don’t get us wrong, that is a long time — but it is a manageable hiatus, especially when you consider how long the breaks are for a number of other shows out there.

Related – Go ahead and score some other news on Cobra Kai right now — have no mercy!

When do you think that we are going to realistically see Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







