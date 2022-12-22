Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 10?

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 10 on the air soon?

Of course, we tend to think that the desire for more is going to be there after what we saw last week — especially since there is so much more story to be told here! Unfortunately, you just aren’t going to be seeing it tonight. Last week’s installment was the final one for the calendar year and now, the plan is for the show to come back on Thursday, January 5 — the same night as the rest of the Thursday-night lineup on the network. The title here is “Eyeballs,” and we strongly suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

“Eyeballs” – A social media influencer party ends with the brutal murder of a popular guest. Chris Park’s side hustle makes him uniquely qualified to lead the CSI team in their investigation, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Even though the synopsis may not make any direct mention of it, the title alone here is enough to make us feel enormously creeped-out. What sort of crazy stuff are the writers about to present to us? We wish that there was a clear answer that we had to that question at this point.

Of course, we hope that this is going to be one of those cases that has a few unexpected twists along the way — and that we end up in a spot that we never would have imagined otherwise. Isn’t this when a show like this is really at its best? At the very least, that’s what we personally tend to think…

Related – Be sure to see a good bit of other news on the subject of CSI: Vegas right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 10 right away?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







