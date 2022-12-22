Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Following last week’s big Christmas-themed episode, is there more great stuff on the horizon?

We don’t think that this will come as some Earth-shattering surprise, but the comedy is unfortunately now on its holiday break. Typically Christmas episodes are the last ones before a hiatus, and that is very much the case here, as well. The plan is for us to be able to see Ghosts when we get around to Thursday, January 5, which is when “The Perfect Assistant” airs. This one is going to be fun, mostly because it allows us to see someone new step into the world.

For a few more details about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the Ghosts season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“The Perfect Assistant” – Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is coming beyond this episode? It does appear that there’s another episode coming in January 12, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a solid number of episodes coming in the next few weeks. If CBS is able to have Ghosts season 2 done in the early spring, that could give them a chance to test another comedy at the end of the season alongside Young Sheldon. We don’t think they’ll be looking to replace the Rose McIver series anytime soon, but it does make sense to try and have as robust of a comedy lineup as you possibly can.

