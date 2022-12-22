Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? January schedule

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that there’s going to be a chance to dive into a lot of fun stuff in the near future — so are we there yet?

Well, this is where we do have to hand over an unfortunate slab of bad news: There is no new episode of the comedy next week. Instead, we are going to be waiting until Thursday, January 5 to see more of what lies ahead. This will kick off a series of episodes in January, but this one in particular is notable when it comes to big decisions that Sheldon has to make. Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

“College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle” – Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on building his database. Also, George Sr. is frustrated when someone else gets credit for his football wins, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is coming beyond this episode? Well, early indications are that there will be a new episode on January 12, as well, but there isn’t a lot of information out there about it just yet. In general, we tend to think that CBS is going to load up on new episodes for as long as they can in the month of January, a time when temperatures are colder and in general, viewers are more inclined to watch various shows live. That’s important for ratings purposes; sure, this is not a series that needs to be concerned over its long-term future, but you still want to do whatever you can to have people checking out episodes week in and week out.

Related – Be sure to snag all sorts of other updates right now when it comes to Young Sheldon, including other looks at the future

Is there anything that you are the most excited to see moving into Young Sheldon season 6 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







