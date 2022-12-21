Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 most likely?

At this point, we don’t think we have to come out here and say that Wednesday season 2 is going to happen at Netflix. If it doesn’t for whatever reason, it would be considered one of the most shocking cancellations in TV history. We’re talking here about a show that has shattered records and still seems to have a place in the modern pop-culture consciousness. After we made it to the end of House of the Dragon season 2, it was easy to assume that we’d reached the end of the top-tier hits on TV this year. That has turned out to not be the case.

Because of the series’ success, we do think that it’s easy to sit here and proclaim that a season 2 of Wednesday needs to be on the streaming service in 2023. Heck, if this was many other services, it may very well be! This is just where we remind you that Netflix is not like most other streaming services; they follow the beat of their own drummer, and we certainly don’t think that they are going to rush something back just because they think they need to.

While the streamer hasn’t commented on anything with 100% certainty, all signs do point to a 2024 return date for Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast. If the renewal came tomorrow, we’d still be months away from the start of filming, and that is before you even consider the post-production work required to edit and prepare these episodes. Also, remember that Netflix is known for giving you all the episodes of a given show at once. That is another important thing to consider here!

Ultimately, we just think we’re going to have to settle in and re-watch season 1 to pass the time. We can probably expect a few casting updates and some other good tidbits about season 2 between the renewal and the premiere date, but we probably will not get official news on the latter until late 2023, at the earliest.

