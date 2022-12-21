The Last of Us season 1 spoilers: New teases from HBO!

Are you prepared for the premiere of The Last of Us season 1 over on HBO? We know that the remaining episodes are a long time coming, and we’re of course excited to see what the future could hold here.

Of course, we wish the premiere was already here at this point, so we are going to be stuck waiting a good while for that. Instead, why not just check out a handful of new teases all about the show? there is a lot to be excited for here?

First, there is a new photo available courtesy of the show’s official Twitter, one that carries with it the message of “You keep going for family.” This is a reminder of some of the show’s central themes, one that is also very much present in the video games that serve as the primary source material. Joel’s story is going to be brutal and at times heartbreaking, but the same can be said for the entire world around him. We recognize fully that we have seen shows before set within a post-apocalyptic world, but there is still something different about this particular show. It’s something that can be hard to pinpoint until we actually see it.

Meanwhile, there is also a tiny bit of new season 1 footage included in a new video posted at HBO, one that should serve as a way to get even more hyped as to what the future is going to hold. The premium cable network is clearly putting their all into making this experience as fantastic and immersive as possible, and obviously, we hope that it lives up to the hype. This is one of those shows where it is especially smart for them to take their time. After all, there is no real reason for the network to rush anything that we have a chance to see here.

What are you the most excited to see from The Last of Us season 1 as a whole?

