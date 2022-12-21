Yellowjackets season 2 video: Enjoy a holiday Yule log…

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime in March, the folks at the network have put together something new. Perhaps this is some good ambiance for some last-minute gift wrapping?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a two-hour holiday Yule log video that is certainly both exciting and eerie at the same time. Is there a chance that there are a few clues sprinkled in here for the upcoming season? We tend to think it’s possible, given that other shows have done something different with their Yule logs in the past.

If nothing else, we tend to think that this video does a good job of reminding us of where things stood at the end of season 1. Jackie froze to death out in the cold, and in general the winter weather is going to be a big part of the story moving forward — at least in the past. A lot of the team will be trapped inside, where they are forced to deal with diminishing supplies, hunger, and also just the psychological turmoil that can come from being stranded in one place at the same time.

Beyond all of this, let’s remember that in the present, a lot of characters are also still going to be dealing with the aftereffects of all of this. We recognize that this is a situation that Taissa, Shauna, Misty, and others could be dealing with, and the big question we wonder is just how much worse things could get once an adult Lottie eventually enters the picture.

