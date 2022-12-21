Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special spoilers: A talent show!

Can you believe that in just a matter of days, the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special is going to be here? This is going to be as big a cause for celebration in Poplar as you’re going to see on the show — beyond, of course, the one that naturally comes with the holiday.

With that being said, there is a real cognizance here that Christmas is not necessarily the most lovely time of year for everyone. There are some bittersweet feelings that can come along with it, and we tend to think that an event like this can really be what brings the entire group together in a very important way.

In a new video over at the show’s official Twitter, you can hear the cast collectively explain just how important this talent show (an idea of Fred’s) is in the wake of what happened with the train crash at the end of season 11. This is something that can help the community heal and make everyone feel a little less alone. Also, it encourages some characters to let their guard down a little bit more! Based on what Helen George (Trixie) says in here, there is going to be some super-fun stuff ahead for her character and Matthew. Meanwhile, we tend to think there are going to be some chances to learn about a few other characters and relationships, as well.

Remember, the Christmas Special is going to air on December 25 both in the US (on PBS) and in the UK (on BBC One). We know that American audiences do have to wait a little bit longer for the start of the season proper, but you don’t have to worry about that with the special itself.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you think we’re going to see play out on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other news. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







