And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: Holiday reveals?

Is there a chance that we will learn something more about And Just Like That season 2 over the course of the holidays? Make no mistake that we’d love to get more news all about it!

Unfortunately, there is a pretty stark difference at this point between what we want and then what the folks over at HBO Max are going to give us. The good news is that production has been underway on the latest batch of episodes for a good while, and that we should have a chance to see episodes as soon as late spring or summer — at least if you believe some of the chatter online.

So what could the streaming service present to us over the course of the next week and a half? There is at least the potential for a few more headlines, depending on just how much the folks over at the streaming service are down to release. They could release a promo indicating what time of year the show is premiering, or share a few new photos. Will they? That’s a totally different story. HBO Max, like most other networks and streaming services out there, tends to be preoccupied mostly with what is directly in front of them. They tend to pour more of their energy into that than necessarily focusing on anything that is several months into the future.

With this in mind, we tend to think the best-case scenario is that we get a reminder of season 2 in some sort of sizzle reel highlighting all of the big releases that are coming in 2023. If there is something more than this that gets announced, we’d be pretty darn shocked. (Honestly, at this point we’re just happy that we are getting more in general after all of the cancellations and drama we’ve seen at that streaming service already.)

