Emily in Paris season 3 finale: About that BIG cliffhanger…

We of course knew that entering the Emily in Paris season 3 finale, there would be a huge cliffhanger. Just remember that the Netflix show was renewed for two seasons at once! That gave the writers flexibility to create some sort of ending that left jaws on the ground.

As we reported already, you’re probably going to be stuck waiting until late 2023 to see the fourth season. Talk about adding insult to injury.

So what exactly happened here? Well, let’s just say that this was messy … really messy. First, Camille opted to not go forward with the impromptu wedding with Gabriel, realizing that there was still something between him and Emily. This, pretty much immediately, ended things between Emily and Alfie.

All of this does offer a chance for Emily and Gabriel to have some sort of future together, but there is one other obstacle that was revealed at the very end: Camille is pregnant.

Should any of this surprise you?

Both yes and no. Complicated romances have been on the menu for Emily in Paris since the very beginning of the series. Beyond just that, we’re also super-aware of the fact that this show is largely a lighthearted soap in a fancy city with great outfits. There are going to be shocking twists and turns for that very reason. Also, the idea moving into season 4 is seeing now if there can be anything between Emily and Gabriel after all of this — also, where does this leave some of the other characters? There are going to be a lot of questions that need answering and we’ll have to see how a good bit of this plays out over time. Prepare yourselves accordingly!

