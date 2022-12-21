Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Apple TV+ and the endgame

There are few big TV decisions in 2023 quite like Ted Lasso season 3 and its potential end. Are we really getting close to final episodes?

If you have been reading up about the third season, then there’s a chance that you are well-aware of the central dilemma already for the streaming service Apple TV+. They have to figure out not only if this is the final decision, but also if they want to announce it in advance.

There are a couple parts of this story that are impossible to avoid, starting with the fact that the streamer doesn’t have absolute control on this. Throughout the year multiple cast members have confirmed that Jason Sudeikis has final say on what the long-term future is for this show and the title character, and we think he is mostly transfixed on concluding the story that he planned from the start. That doesn’t mean that season 3 is 100% the final one, but he’s not altogether concerned about anything past what is directly in front of him.

This is where the issue comes for Apple TV+ — when do you make an announcement yourself about season 3 possibly being the final one? Do you ever? There’s a case to be made that they confirm something like this when they announce a premiere date, which we tend to think will be in January or February. It’s the sort of thing that you throw on the key art as a means to get people talking even more about the final product. (Remember, we’re expecting the show back in late March or April.)

We don’t think announcing that this season is the last one is a concern at all for Apple TV+ and honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked if they just go the route of Curb Your Enthusiasm and give Sudeikis the option to come back at any point in the future. Why would they say no to the huge amount of money that this show could bring them?

