Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Prepare for ‘Nothing Sacred’

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We don’t think this comes as much of a shock, but we’d like more new episodes as soon as possible. Why wouldn’t we?

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do have to come in with some less-than-exciting news: The show won’t be back for at least a little while. Tonight is yet another week within the show’s extended hiatus, and the plan remains for it to come back on Friday, January 6. What can you expect to see there? Think in terms of a story titled “Nothing Sacred,” and you can view the full season 13 episode 9 synopsis below with more all about it:

“Nothing Sacred” – Reagan family tensions run high when Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. Also, Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly; Danny intervenes in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner; and Eddie’s captain takes suspicious interest in her efforts to locate a stolen puppy, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Will Hochman returns as Joe Hill and Bonnie Somerville guest stars as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

It feels like there are multiple different things worth being excited about in some form here. Take, first and foremost, getting to see Bridget back in the director’s chair. Personally, we always appreciate it when cast members get a chance to go out and do some other things! Also, this should serve as another opportunity to get to know about Joe Hill. We’ve appreciated the chances the show has given us so far and in the end, we only hope that this continues. Will Hochman has brought a ton to the table here!

