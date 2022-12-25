Doctor Who: Is there a 2022 Christmas Special?

Are you looking for a Doctor Who 2022 Christmas Special? If so, we more than understand. There was a time when these were a standard, accepted part of holiday tradition. However, it’s been years since that has been the case.

So where are we now? Well, in a situation where we continue to be in limbo when it comes to any further Christmas Specials down the road. There is a hope that someday, we could get a few more of these again — as a matter of fact, we’ve heard returning showrunner Russell T. Davies say that some are in the works! However, there isn’t one that is going to be coming this time around — the departure of Jodie Whittaker is meant to be the emotional peak of this year for all Whovians and now, we embark on a long hiatus as we await for something more to come to the small screen.

The plan moving forward with the series is quite simple: There will be a series of specials set for November that properly commemorates the 60th anniversary of the iconic show. You will see former star David Tennant come back as an all-new iteration of The Doctor. Meanwhile, there is also going to be an opportunity here to see the debut of Ncuti Gatwa. He will be the formal start of season 14, which could premiere either in late 2023 or early 2024. This is a season that could be more ambitious than any other, and Disney+ will be the exclusive streaming home for it in certain parts of the globe.

In general, we do hope that when the Doctor Who Christmas Specials return, they bring with them everything that we loved for so many years — holiday cheer, reasons to smile, and of course a solid sense of action from start to finish.

Related – Be sure to get all sorts of further news when it comes to Doctor Who now

Are you looking forward to there being some more Doctor Who Christmas Specials in the near future?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







