Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Given the way the most-recent installment of the show concluded, absolutely you’re going to want more. How could you not? We’re prepared for a lot of awesome stuff moving forward … but we also can’t forget that today is Christmas. (We hope you’re having a merry one!) This is the sort of holiday where shows do have a tendency to go off the air.

In the end, that is precisely what is going on here when it comes to the Kevin Costner drama. There is no new installment of Yellowstone on the air tonight; instead, we’re going to be waiting one more week to see what’s next. Oh, and the January 1 installment is not an ordinary one by any means…

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, the New Year’s Day episode is being billed as the “midseason finale.” Just on the virtue of that alone, whatever transpires here is almost certainly going to create a huge ripple effect. There are a few things here that could be talked about and/or debated for many upcoming weeks on end. There is no return date as of yet, alas, for the second half of the season, but we are at least going to have new episodes of 1923 for a good while to help ease the void. (That show on Paramount+ is going to return on January 1, as well.)

The main dramatic pull of episode 8 will be the fate of John Dutton as Governor, as his son Jamie will try to do whatever he can, with the help of Sarah Atwood, in order to unseat him. Of course, we are left to wonder already if Jamie suddenly forgot that Beth still has blackmail on him. How does he think that this plan will go well at all?

