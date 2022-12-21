Squid Game season 2 premiere date: What we’ll learn in 2023

Squid Game season 2 is going to really get rolling next year in some big ways — so what exactly will that entail? The return of the Korean drama is without question one of the most ambitious projects that Netflix has, and absolutely it is the sort of thing that merits a little bit of additional discussion in advance.

The first big thing to expect in the new year will be the start of production, even if there is no official date out there for it yet. This is just the sort of big event that a lot of us are eagerly anticipating, and for good reason all things considered. We’re talking here about an enormous hit, one that is probably going to continue to generate discussion for a good while moving forward. After all, how can it not?

Unfortunately, it does feel like somewhat of an unrealistic expectation that we’re going to get getting a firm premiere date for season 2 next year. We know that this season won’t be coming until we get around to 2024 and with that in mind, it could be winter or spring of that same year before some sort of big news really starts to trickle out.

So what could we conceivably learn over the course of the next twelve months? We’re certainly going to get some sort of announcement on the start of production and to go along with that, hopefully a little bit more when it comes to the cast. Visually, it would be nice to get a few teasers and/or peeks behind the scenes, but remember that Netflix is going to be extremely careful when it comes to a lot of this. Why wouldn’t they? So much of this show is about the imagination and/or working to surprise some of your viewers.

