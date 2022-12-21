Jack Ryan season 3 finale: Did Jack and Greer survive?

All eight episodes of Jack Ryan season 3 arrived today on Prime Video, and it’s fair to call this a thrill ride from start to finish — at least for us as viewers. Maybe that’s not quite the case for some of the characters involved here.

(Of course, this article has some spoilers from the end of season 3 — don’t read on unless you’re okay to find out.)

So who made it through the finale in one piece? The most important thing, at least for us, is that we do still have Jack and Greer. While sacrifice was a theme of the season, these two found a way, yet again, to survive amidst a story full of espionage, international intrigue, and threats of a coup. There was a lot that happened and things were touch and go for a while, but seeing John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce’s characters walk out of the CIA building together — but not before passing the stars of those who died on the job — proved to be a powerful moment. For those of you who watched Homeland, it may have also brought back memories of a certain scene there.

Going into the launch of season 3, we knew that there was going to be a season 4 down the road. With that in mind, there wasn’t necessarily all that much suspense when it came to Jack’s survival. Yet, there was always still the potential for twists, or some sort of major cliffhanger where we would see things pick up in the new season. Yet, the plan instead here seems to be for the third season to pick up with some of these characters in a totally different place, one that almost certainly will come with its fair share of challenges. We’ll have to see if these episodes end up being as prescient or timely as what we had in season 3.

