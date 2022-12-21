Who is Mace Neufeld? Jack Ryan premiere airs title card tribute

Who is Mace Neufeld? At the end of today’s Jack Ryan season 3 premiere on Prime Video, you will see a title card tribute.

While Neufeld may not be a familiar name to every person who has a chance to check out the show, he is very-much significant to the broader legacy of the Jack Ryan character and adaptations of Tom Clancy’s famous work. Neufeld was a prolific producer responsible for many of the feature films featuring the character, and he also served as an executive producer on the John Krasinski series. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 93. (For those who love the film world in general, he is also responsible for The Equalizer starring Denzel Washington and also the late-1990’s version of Lost in Space.)

Title card tributes are often one of the best ways that any television show can honor those who played a major part in its success. They are deeply meaningful to the friends and family of those who pass and remain there for all future airings — or in this case, streams. Neufeld’s legacy clearly is going to live on anytime someone watches this show, or when they go back and watch some movies like Patriot Games or The Hunt for Red October. The themes of some of the movies are present in the show, which is about military service but also fighting the odds for the good of the country. Jack Ryan has always been an everyman hero, a guy who always made the most of the tools he had on his way to success. Neufeld made sure that feeling was there for the character.

You can read some more about Mace’s life and all of his achievements in a tribute from The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. His impact on the industry was such that he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Neufeld’s family and all who loved him during what has to be a very difficult time. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

