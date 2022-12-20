Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 spoilers: More flashbacks ahead

We know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 is going to be a huge episode — it is, after all, the last before a hiatus. We know already that episode 7 left off in a precarious place for a handful of Duttons, and with Jamie out to get his father impeached, we can only imagine that things are about to get even more messy and intense. Isn’t this just how this show works the majority of the time?

Beyond all of the drama that is going on in the present, we can also go ahead and confirm this: There is quite a bit of chaos going on in the past! Be prepared for some drama to go down on both of these fronts.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Josh Lucas (who plays the younger version of John) made it clear that he will have at least one more appearance coming up in episode 8 and after that, the future is unclear:

I don’t know how much more [I will appear] after episode eight. I hope a lot more. I love doing the show, but I don’t think anybody knows. I think it’s entirely in Taylor’s head. My understanding is that Taylor drives down the road, pulls over and just writes. I know what Taylor has told me, that he wants to fill in the gaps of who John Dutton is and why he does the things he does. I think it’s flowing out of him, but I also think it’s been in him for a long time. I think this is a singular vision.

Of course, you can argue that the future is absolutely unclear for just about every aspect of the show right now! There are fourteen episodes in season 5, but there is no clear indication on when episode 9 is going to premiere. Meanwhile, the folks at Paramount Network have yet to announce a season 6 renewal. We may want it to happen, but that does not mean that it will.

