Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Given the way the most-recent episode 3 episode concluded, we wouldn’t blame anyone who is out there desperately looking for more information at the moment. Is Cassie going to be okay, and is the storyline around Sunny going to be resolved at some point?

Eventually, we know that there are going to be answers to some of these questions — it’s just not going to be tonight. The Kylie Bunbury – Katheryn Winnick drama remains on hiatus until Wednesday, January 4, where it is going to come back with a new installment titled “Super Foxes.” There is no further information out there about it yet, but what more do you need other than what we saw at the end of episode 10?

Given that there isn’t too much other insight out there about this particular installment, we do think there’s value now in sitting back and having a larger conversation all about what the future will hold — and namely, if we’re even going to get a future for Big Sky beyond season 3. The ratings are down significantly in its new timeslot, and that is in spite of a couple of big additions in Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire. These are two people who may be bringing viewers, but a lot of them could be watching after the fact on their DVRs or streaming.

In the end, it is probably going to be these streaming numbers that better determine what the future will be one way or the other here. ABC is losing another drama in A Million Little Things and the fate of Alaska Daily remains unclear. Keeping Big Sky would enable them to have a little bit more in the way of stability on the schedule, but it comes down mostly to if it is performing up to snuff for it to last in the long-term.

