Snowfall season 6 premiere date confirmed at FX; first details!

We posted earlier today that a Snowfall season 6 premiere date release at FX could be imminent; now, that has proven to be true!

This afternoon, the network confirmed that on Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to see the Damson Idris series back with the emotional final batch of episodes. As has been the case as of late for FX releases, the first two episodes are going to air on the same night.

Now, in the event you’re eager for a little more insight on the exact future of these characters, the synopsis below (per Deadline) has some details:

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie and Uncle Jerome after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald. Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

So based on all of this alone, it feels abundantly clear that we are entering the most dangerous era of the series so far. How in the world is everyone going to be able to survive? That is a fascinating thing to wonder at present, and we just hope that the show manages to stick the landing at the end. There are very few things as difficult to pull off as a final season, let alone one with this much emotional weight.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see on Snowfall season 6?

Also, are you glad the show is sticking with a late February premiere? Share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

