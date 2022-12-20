Fargo season 5 premiere date, filming updates!

What is there to look forward to when it comes to a Fargo season 5 premiere date at FX? We know there’s a lot to be excited about in advance! Think in terms of plenty of winter weather, plus a cast that includes Jon Hamm and Ted Lasso star Juno Temple.

Of course, the hard thing right now is going to be waiting around to get it, especially since there’s little evidence that a premiere date is going to be announced in the near future! We can at least confirm that the show is several weeks into production, and we’re going to get a story that looks and feels rather different from what we had in season 4 (pictured above). Think in terms of a different setting, plus a story that could be a little more contemporary in nature.

Based on how we’ve seen the network schedule this series in the past, it feels like a summer or fall premiere would make the most sense here — though we’d lead a little more towards the latter. Would it really be that useful to air a winter show in the middle of July? We’re just not sure about that. The network does at least have a number of other great series to tide us over until then, including the sixth and final season of Snowfall and then beyond that, more when it comes to Mayans MC. there’s also a chance that Fargo season 5 is going to have even more great cast members than we’re even aware of at the moment.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that this upcoming season is on par with everything else that we’ve seen so far from this franchise — both in terms of drama, danger, and that offbeat sense of humor.

