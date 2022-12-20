Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Kate Walsh on future without Meredith

There is denying that as we move further into Grey’s Anatomy season 19, we are absolutely going to be in a strange time for the show. Just remember that Ellen Pompeo is leaving! The plan here is to feature Meredith Grey’s exit when the show returns in February and after that, we have to prepare for a strange transition. It’s one the writers have been trying to make already with the new interns, but this is still not going to be an altogether-seamless transition.

One of the things that the writers have already tried to do to make this period of change easier is bring back some familiar faces, and of course that includes Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery. In a new interview with People Magazine, the actress had the following to say about coming back to the series and what she’s seen so far:

The storylines are so strong… The new interns this season, I love that they’re all fallible and messed up, and so that makes it, I think, a lot more interesting … Interns and attendings, you have OGs come back like me, and that’s been really fun, and also just the writing has never been stronger on the show.”

We certainly do not think that Grey’s Anatomy is going to be going anywhere in the near future — not only that, but we are actually starting to wonder if we could see Walsh back on Private Practice down the road. Think about it like this — so many networks are moving towards three-hour blocks of franchise programming at this point. Think about what NBC has with One Chicago, or what we are seeing when it comes to CBS and FBI. This is something that ABC could think about, provided that it is also something that Walsh would be interested in doing moving forward.

