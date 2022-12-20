Professionals season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following tonight’s season 1 finale, can you anticipate a Professionals season 2 renewal at The CW — or, is tonight the end?

In some cases, figuring out the future of a TV show is a relatively easy thing to do. However, it’s a little more complicated in this instance. Professionals, which has a great cast including Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser, actually filmed years ago and is an international acquisition for The CW. With that in mind, the network doesn’t actually have much say on if there are more episodes are not. We do think it fits in reasonably well with the content they are trying to produce moving forward, but there is no guarantee that they will have a chance to ever get more of it.

As a matter of fact, we would say right now that we’re pessimistic that Professionals has that much of a future at all. There has been no season 2 ordered overseas and given that the first season was made so long ago, much of the cast has moved on. Welling ironically appears on another CW show in The Winchesters, while Fraser is in the midst of a career renaissance thanks to his role in The Whale. It feels relatively impossible that we’re going to see him on another TV series over the next year or so.

In general, we would say that the new ownership for the network saw this show as a bit of a stopgap, and a way to further fill out their 2022-23 schedule as they make their shift into the future. It is possible that they will continue to lean on some other international series in some shape or form, so we would say to go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for that. (Of course, we may not know for sure until some fall schedules are announced in the spring.)

